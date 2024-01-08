Shakib returns to training a day after winning a ticket to parliament

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has started preparing himself for the Bangladesh Premier League a day after he was elected member of parliament from his home town Magura in the general election.
He entered the indoor facilities of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with his kit for training on Monday afternoon.
His long-time mentor and coach Nazmul Abedin, BCB physiotherapist Bayzid Ul Islam, trainer Tushar Kanti Hawladar and physician Manzur Hossain appeared there before his arrival.
The 10th edition of BPL will kick off on Jan 19 with Shakib captaining the Rangpur Riders.
The all-rounder did some fitness training at Magura stadium when he was busy with the campaign for the last three weeks.
Shakib has not played a match since injury forced him out of the World Cup in India last year.
He missed the New Zealand Test series at home and then the limited overs series on the New Zealand tour.
Now he is planning to return to action with the BPL, and scheduled to start practice with the Rangpur Riders on Friday.