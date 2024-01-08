Shakib returns to training a day after winning a ticket to parliament

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has started preparing himself for the Bangladesh Premier League a day after he was elected member of parliament from his home town Magura in the general election.

He entered the indoor facilities of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with his kit for training on Monday afternoon.

His long-time mentor and coach Nazmul Abedin, BCB physiotherapist Bayzid Ul Islam, trainer Tushar Kanti Hawladar and physician Manzur Hossain appeared there before his arrival.

The 10th edition of BPL will kick off on Jan 19 with Shakib captaining the Rangpur Riders.