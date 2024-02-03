Bangladesh keeps no Sri Lanka Men’s matches in Mirpur because of women’s games

The Bangladesh Cricket Board or BCB has not kept a single match of Sri Lanka Men’s full tour in Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium because the women’s team will play against their Australian counterparts in March.

Shahriar Nafees Ahmed, in-charge of cricket operations at BCB, came up with the clarification while speaking to bdnews24.com on Saturday, a day after the board announced the fixture of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh.

“The Australian women’s cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh in mid-March. So, no men’s cricket matches against the Sri Lankans will take place in Dhaka. Women's cricket is as important as men’s cricket to us,” Nafees said.

“The women also have an opportunity to qualify for the World Cup directly. So, the authorities have decided to arrange the [women’s] series with all the best facilities."