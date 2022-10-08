England captain Buttler fit for Australia T20s

"Had a good time in Pakistan rehabbing, probably could have played earlier, but with the World Cup around the corner, it was the right thing to do."

Buttler's return to the playing XI means Alex Hales and Phil Salt would vie with each other for the second opener's slot.

"We have great options at the top of the order with guys in really good form in Pakistan," Buttler said.

"They're both excellent options. Whoever I partner with will have a great go at it."

While England would welcome Buttler back into the squad, concern remains about white-ball star Livingstone's availability for their Oct 22 World Cup opener against Afghanistan.