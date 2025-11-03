Home +
November 03, 2025

India beat South Africa by 52 runs to lift maiden Women's World Cup title

Sharma claims 5-39 in a fine all-round display on a memorable night for the hosts

India beat S Africa to lift maiden Women's WC title

Reuters

Published : 03 Nov 2025, 12:49 AM

Updated : 03 Nov 2025, 12:49 AM

