Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 02, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Babar Azam leads Pakistan to T20 series win over South Africa

He scores a superb 68 from 47 deliveries to take Pakistan to victory

Babar leads Pakistan to T20 series win over S Africa

Reuters

Published : 02 Nov 2025, 02:54 AM

Updated : 02 Nov 2025, 02:54 AM

Related Stories
WI dominate Tigers in 3-0 series rout
WI dominate Tigers in 3-0 series rout
Australia claim T20 win against India
Australia claim T20 win against India
Saim, Faheem ease Pakistan to win over S Africa
Saim, Faheem ease Pakistan to win over S Africa
England top order woes persist as NZ complete sweep
England top order woes persist as NZ complete sweep
Read More
Bayern crush Leverkusen to stretch record winning run
Bayern crush Leverkusen to stretch record winning run
Chelsea win as Pedro ends goal drought
Chelsea win as Pedro ends goal drought
Flight passenger caught carrying yaba in stomach
Flight passenger caught carrying yaba in stomach
Indus treaty halt puts Pakistan at severe risk: ETR
Indus treaty halt puts Pakistan at severe risk: ETR
Read More
Opinion

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world

Julian Francis

How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
Read More