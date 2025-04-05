Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 05, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Lucknow spin hero Rathi is obsessed with bowling, coach Langer says

The 25-year-old earns his first player of the match award in IPL after dismissing Mumbai's Naman Dhir

Lucknow spin hero Rathi obsessed with bowling: Langer
Indian Premier League - IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - Apr 4, 2025 Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi celebrates taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir REUTERS/Adnan Abidi REFILE

Reuters

Published : 05 Apr 2025, 07:14 PM

Updated : 05 Apr 2025, 07:14 PM

Related Stories
Arora makes the right impact for KKR in SRH rout
Arora makes the right impact for KKR in SRH rout
Read More
SC Secretariat near formation: CJ
SC Secretariat near formation: CJ
Dengue: 1 dies after 47 days
Dengue: 1 dies after 47 days
Ukraine 'multiplying' energy attacks: Russia
Ukraine 'multiplying' energy attacks: Russia
Pori Moni slates ‘media trial’ over domestic help abuse allegation
Pori Moni slates ‘media trial’ over domestic help abuse allegation
Read More
Opinion

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!

Julian Francis

Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember

Tim Reid, Reuters

What is Musk's DOGE?
What is Musk's DOGE?
Read More