South Africa captain Elgar has no regrets after crazy day against India

"I would take 100 (victory target) all day," Elgar told reporters. "When our bowlers click they can rip through any batting lineup and on this wicket that is possible."

Elgar was out for 4 and 12 in his final Test before retirement, having won the toss and elected to bat on what he knew would be a tricky surface.

"I didn’t know it would play in that way though, with the naked eye it did not look so bad," he said. "But it’s one of those wickets where if you knuckle down, you never know what can happen.

"You still have to put the ball in the right area and they (India) executed that to a tee. This pitch just seemed to get quicker as the (first) session went on. I don’t know what to make of it."