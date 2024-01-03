    বাংলা

    South Africa captain Elgar has no regrets after crazy day against India

    India had been 153 for four in their first innings before losing their last six wickets for the addition of no runs

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Jan 2024, 05:25 PM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2024, 05:25 PM

    South Africa will fancy their chances of victory if they can set India a target of 100 or more although captain Dean Elgar was at a loss to explain a frenetic opening day of the second and final Test at Newlands on Wednesday.

    The home side trail the tourists by 36 runs in their second innings with seven wickets remaining after they were bowled out for a paltry 55 in the morning session.

    They went to the close on 62 for three in their second innings, having earlier dismissed India for 153 on a record-breaking opening day in Cape Town.

    "I would take 100 (victory target) all day," Elgar told reporters. "When our bowlers click they can rip through any batting lineup and on this wicket that is possible."

    Elgar was out for 4 and 12 in his final Test before retirement, having won the toss and elected to bat on what he knew would be a tricky surface.

    "I didn’t know it would play in that way though, with the naked eye it did not look so bad," he said. "But it’s one of those wickets where if you knuckle down, you never know what can happen.

    "You still have to put the ball in the right area and they (India) executed that to a tee. This pitch just seemed to get quicker as the (first) session went on. I don’t know what to make of it."

    India had been 153 for four in their first innings before losing their last six wickets for the addition of no runs, the first time that has happened in 147 years of Test cricket.

    "The older ball was still doing something. We’ve just experienced a really crazy day of Test cricket," Elgar said.

    He praised his players for not letting their heads drop after they were skittled for their lowest score since 1932.

    "I just said to the guys I will measure them on attitude and execution with the ball. We maybe leaked a few runs with half-volleys but I can’t fault the bowlers for the effort they put in."

    Asked if he would change his decision to bat first, Elgar suggested batting last against any sort of three-figure target would be a real challenge.

    "I would still stick to batting first after seeing how the wicket has played," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    South Africa trail India after record-breaking first day of second Test
    S Africa trail India after record-breaking first day
    Aiden Markram and David Bedingham will hope to bat on and set India a challenging target on the second day
    First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - December 28, 2023 South Africa's Dean Elgar celebrates after winning the match
    Elgar looking to bow out on top
    After a man-of-the-match performance in the first Test, when his knock of 185 laid the platform for South Africa’s innings and 32 run victory, he will be hoping to sign off with another win
    First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - December 27, 2023 South Africa’s Dean Elgar and David Bedingham in action REUTERS/Esa Alexander
    Impending retirement spurs Elgar to emotive Test ton
    Last week the 36-year-old announced his intention to retire from international cricket
    First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - December 27, 2023 South Africa’s Dean Elgar gestures to the fans as the match is delayed by bad light REUTERS/Esa Alexander
    Elgar century sees S Africa to lead over India
    He plays one of the best innings of his long career as he scores an emotive 140

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India