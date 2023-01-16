Bangladesh Women U19s beat Sri Lanka to advance to Super 6 at T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Women Under-19s have clinched their second successive win at the T20 World Cup beating Sri Lanka by 10 runs to secure a spot in the Super 6 stages in South Africa’s Benoni.

Half-centuries from Afia Prottasha (53 off 48 balls) and Shorna Akter (50* off 28 deliveries) powered Bangladesh to 165 for 2 after being asked to bat first at the Willowmoore Park on Monday.

Afia picked up where she had left off against Australia in the opener and blasted five boundaries and three sixes in a 75-run opening stand with Misty Saha (14 off 24 balls) to give her team a solid platform to build upon. They racked up 52 runs in the powerplay.

After Rashmi Nethranjali (1-30) sneaked through the gates of Afia and Misty ran herself out in the space of four runs, Dilara Akter (36* off 27 balls) and Shorna stiched an unbroken 86-run stand to post the imposing target.