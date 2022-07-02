Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters, European Medicines Agency says

Following a meeting on Thursday, the EMA
said global regulators had agreed on key principles for updating COVID-19 shots
to respond to emerging variants.
While the existing coronavirus vaccines
continue to provide good protection against hospitalisation and death, the
group said, vaccine effectiveness has taken a hit as the virus has evolved.
As such, an omicron-specific or bivalent
booster - meaning a vaccine that includes both the new strain and the original
coronavirus strain - could "increase and extend" protection, a
statement from the EMA said.
The statement refers specifically to the
mRNA vaccines. Both Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have been testing retooled
versions of their vaccines to include the omicron variant.
Vaccines which include other variants, for
example the Beta variant, might also be considered for use as boosters if
clinical trial data demonstrate an adequate level of neutralisation against
omicron and other variants of concern, the statement said.
It follows guidance from the World Health
Organization that omicron-specific boosters could restore protection against
emerging strains of the coronavirus.
But it stops short of the position of the
regulator in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which
said on Thursday that it would seek the inclusion specifically of the newer
BA.4 and BA.5 strains of omicron, currently driving a surge in new infections
globally, in any new shots for use domestically.
On Tuesday, the head of a WHO advisory
committee that has considered the modified shots said the group preferred
BA.1-based boosters, arguing that the variant is more distinct and could
generate a broader response than the more recently circulating sub variants.
Top US FDA official Peter Marks said in an
interview that regulators from other countries were seriously considering using
new boosters based on the BA.1 omicron variant that caused the massive surge in
cases last winter, because those shots can be available sooner than the BA.4/5
based booster the United States plans to use.
The EMA said it would provide more details
in coming days.