US FDA advisers recommend change to COVID vaccine composition for fall

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological
Products Advisory Committee voted 19-2 that the next wave of COVID booster
shots should include a component that targets the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The FDA plans to decide by early July on
what the design of the boosters should be.
FDA scientists at the meeting suggested
they preferred vaccines that will target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants
that are currently dominant rather than the BA.1 omicron variant that led to a
massive surge in infections last winter.
Dr Peter Marks, director of the FDA's
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said the regulator would hope to
launch a booster campaign with a retooled vaccine by October.
"The better the match of the vaccines
to the circulating strain we believe may correspond to improved vaccine
effectiveness, and potentially to a better durability of protection,"
Marks told the meeting of outside expert advisers to the agency.
Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc
presented data at the meeting. All three companies have been testing versions
of their vaccines updated to combat the BA.1 omicron variant.
Moderna said it would be ready with a
"couple of hundred million" of bivalent, or double targeted, vaccines
designed to combat BA.1 by September. It would be late October or early
November if it needs to design a vaccine targeting the newer subvariants, the
company said.
Pfizer said that it and partner BioNTech
already has a significant amount of BA.1 vaccine ready and is preparing to
produce a large amount of vaccine targeting BA.4 and BA.5. It said either could
be ready for an early October rollout.
Dr Kanta Subbarao, representing a World
Health Organization advisory committee that also considered the issue, said she
preferred BA.1-based vaccines, suggesting they could generate a broader immune
response because that variant is more distinct from the original virus than its
successor subvariants.
"Our goal here is to achieve broader
immunity against circulating and emerging variants," Subbarao said, noting
that trying to match what variant might be circulating in the fall is difficult
because of uncertainty about the trajectory of the evolution of the virus.
Both Moderna and Pfizer have said that
their respective BA.1 inclusive vaccines generated a better immune response
against Omicron than their current shots that were designed for the original
virus that emerged from China.
They have said their new vaccines also
appear to work against BA.4 and BA.5, but that protection is not as strong as
against BA.1.
The International Coalition of Medicines
Regulatory Authorities, a group of global drug regulators that includes the
FDA, will meet to discuss the issue on Thursday.