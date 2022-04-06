Shanghai eases child separation under COVID policy but extends lockdown

The lockdown of China's most populous city, which started in
parts of Shanghai 10 days ago and has now confined nearly all of its 26 million
residents at home, has massively disrupted daily life and business.
Public criticisms of the curbs, part of Beijing's COVID
elimination strategy, have ranged from complaints over crowded and unsanitary
quarantine centres to difficulties in buying food or accessing medical
treatment.
While Shanghai's case numbers remain small by global
standards, the city has emerged as a test bed for China's "dynamic
clearance" anti-COVID strategy, which seeks to test, trace and centrally
quarantine all positive cases and their close contacts.
Analysts say the restrictions' impact on the economy is
mounting, especially for small businesses, with nearly 200 million people
across China under some sort of lockdown, according to estimates by Nomura.
The most controversial of Shanghai's practices has been
separating COVID-positive children from their parents, which came to the fore
on Saturday and triggered widespread anger across the country.
The Shanghai government responded two days ago by allowing
parents who were also infected to accompany their children to COVID isolation
centres. But complaints persisted over children separated from parents who were
not COVID-positive.
FURTHER CONCESSION
In a further concession on Wednesday, a Shanghai health
official said guardians of children with special requirements who are infected with
COVID could now apply to escort them, but would need to comply with certain
rules and sign a letter saying they were aware of the risks.
When pressed for further information, the Shanghai government
said they had issued guidelines to relevant medical institutions and that
parents who wanted to accompany their children could consult those
institutions.
The comments brought widespread public relief, especially
among parents, although some questioned why there was still a need to apply. A
hashtag on the subject on China's Weibo social media platform drew more than 40
million views by Wednesday afternoon.
"This is the right thing to do, carry out management in a
humane way," said one widely liked Weibo comment.
Shanghai also said on Wednesday that it would conduct another
round of citywide tests, a mix of antigen and nucleic acid testing. Curbs on
residents' movements will continue until they can evaluate testing results,
officials said.
There are signs that the curbs, which were initially scheduled
to last about five days for most, are fraying residents' nerves. Many are
beginning to worry about food and drinking water, as supermarkets remain shut
and deliveries are restricted.
Some have complained in posts on social media of having to
wake up at dawn for a chance at booking a grocery delivery, and finding them
sold out within seconds. Others have turned to community WeChat groups to try
to bulk-buy fruit and vegetables.
STRUGGLING TO BUY FOOD
Liu Min, the vice-head of Shanghai's commerce commission, told
reporters that authorities were working to resolve bottlenecks and take care of
the basic needs of the population.
She said efforts would be made to ship food and other
necessities to Shanghai from other provinces, and to build emergency supply
stations in and around the city to ensure vegetable supplies. But she said the
biggest challenge was getting deliveries to homes.
Long waits to access medical treatment, even after testing
positive for COVID, also raised concerns. Reuters on Tuesday witnessed an elderly
woman who waited for two hours on a Shanghai street as she sought assistance.
She had a fever and had self-tested positive for COVID.
Shanghai detected a record 16,766 new asymptomatic coronavirus
cases on April 5, nearly 90% of the national total and up from 13,086 a day
earlier. Symptomatic cases, which China counts separately, also rose to 311
from 268 the day before.
The city has set up 62 temporary quarantine sites at hotels,
stadiums and exhibition centres, and is converting the 150,000-square-metre
National Convention and Exhibition Center into a facility that can hold 40,000
people.
Beijing has shown no signs that it plans to budge from its
COVID elimination approach. It deployed the military and 38,000 medical workers
from other provinces to Shanghai to help with control efforts.
On Wednesday, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health
Commission, told reporters that China would continue to adhere to the policy
without hesitation.
Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center For
Disease Control and Prevention, said at the same news conference that the
epidemic situation would improve soon if China strictly implemented its
existing COVID measures.