Angry customers, more work and longer hours strain pharmacists

But during the pandemic, O’Shea said, he had less and less
time to counsel patients. On top of his regular job, he had to juggle
coronavirus vaccinations and testing, more phone calls and angrier customers
who would berate him if prescriptions took longer to be filled. His workload
worsened after three colleagues quit in the span of two months.
O’Shea, a 28-year-old pharmacist in Virginia Beach, quit
working full time at Walgreens on Dec. 30 and recently began a job at an
insurance company. He has been working one shift every two weeks at Walgreens
while the pharmacy is still understaffed, he said.
Nearly two years into the pandemic, pharmacists and technicians
across the nation are under intense strain as their jobs shift from filling
prescriptions and counselling patients to administering COVID-19 vaccines and
tests, handing out masks and dealing with increasingly angry customers.
The situation has been exacerbated by a labour shortage that
has squeezed most industries and that has resulted in droves of nurses and
caretakers leaving their posts in a pandemic that has pushed them to the brink.
Large retail pharmacy chains have tried to respond, with
some reducing store hours, increasing starting wages, offering more breaks and
giving out bonuses to retain employees. But customers have felt the impact,
with some experiencing disruptions in vaccine appointments, longer lines to
pick up prescriptions and frustration over securing masks and at-home virus
tests.
The situation is worrying the pharmacy industry. Scott
Knoer, executive vice president and CEO of the American Pharmacists
Association, said inadequate staffing posed serious health risks by increasing
the chances that workers make mistakes while filling prescriptions or
inoculating patients. A survey released last month from the association found
that 74% of respondents said they did not think they had sufficient time to
safely perform patient care and clinical duties.
Knoer said pharmacies were struggling to deal with a lack of
pharmacists and technicians, though shortages have been most dire for
technicians, who serve as support staff and help dispense medication.
Technicians receive a median hourly wage of $16.87 and have more options to
pursue better-paying jobs in other industries. There were 166,337 pharmacy
technician job postings through the fourth quarter of 2021, up about 21,100
from the year prior, according to a Pharmacy Workforce Center report.
Some of the biggest pharmacy chains have hired thousands to
deal with the increased workloads, but company representatives say stores are
still struggling to fill open positions.
Fraser Engerman, a spokesperson for Walgreens, said the
company had responded to labour shortages by reducing some store hours, lifting
wages and adjusting vaccine appointment availability. Engerman said most stores
were still operating during their normal hours.
In October, Walgreens increased its starting wage to $15 an
hour for technicians, a rate that will increase by $1 this year. The company
has also awarded bonuses of $700 to $1,250 to pharmacists and new technicians.
Rite Aid recently temporarily closed most pharmacies an hour
early on weekdays to allow its pharmacy staff to “catch up from the day and
prep for the next,” said Terri Hickey, a Rite Aid spokeswoman. Most of its
pharmacies are limiting walk-in hours for immunisations to just one hour a day.
“Even when stretched, we are working hard to stay open and
support the health of our customers,” Hickey said in a statement.
While most CVS stores are operating normal hours, some have
temporarily closed on one or both days of the weekend, said Michael DeAngelis,
a CVS spokesperson. To attract and retain workers, he said, the company is
giving employees more scheduled breaks and will raise its minimum wage to $15
an hour this summer.
In some cases, reduced hours at pharmacies have led to
disruptions in vaccine appointments with no notice.
Mark Kulhavy, 48, a sales representative in Rock Island,
Illinois, said he took his 16-year-old son to their local Walgreens for his
booster appointment Jan 6. But before entering, Kulhavy saw a sign on the door
that said the store could not administer vaccinations that day because of
staffing shortages. The technician behind the counter told Kulhavy to try
another Walgreens nearby, where they waited a half-hour for his son to receive
a shot.
Kulhavy said he understood that the pharmacy staff was not
at fault, but he wished he had been notified about the closure.
“Part of me was frustrated,” Kulhavy said. “I jumped through
hoops to get him there on time when he got out of school, only to walk up to
the door and see that sign.”
Nicole Christian-Brathwaite, 40, a psychiatrist in Boston,
said her husband tried to pick up his medication at their local Walgreens on
Jan 12, but the drive-thru was closed because there were not enough workers.
After entering the store, her husband saw at least a dozen people standing in
line, and he later left over fears of catching the virus.
Christian-Brathwaite said many of her patients had also
started to ask for 90-day prescriptions instead of 30-day ones to avoid dealing
with pharmacy delays. She called it another symptom of the nation’s “crumbling”
health care system.
Michael Hogue, a former president of the American
Pharmacists Association and the dean of Loma Linda University’s School of
Pharmacy, said some pharmacies were already operating with fewer workers before
the pandemic because some chains were trying to reduce staff and close stores
to lift profitability. Once the United States started rolling out vaccines,
chain pharmacies went on hiring sprees.
But companies may find it harder now to attract and retain
employees who are not willing to take on the extra workload. Jon C Schommer, a
professor at the University of Minnesota’s College of Pharmacy, said wages were
already stagnating before the pandemic because more pharmacy schools opened in
response to a shortage of workers in the 2000s. In 2020, the median annual
salary for pharmacists was $128,710, according to the Bureau of Labour
Statistics.
Although some chains are offering financial incentives, a
recent survey from the American Pharmacists Association found that 47% of
respondents said they were working more hours during the pandemic, while only
12% reported a salary increase.
Pharmacists and technicians said they were leaving retail
pharmacies for jobs at hospitals or pharmaceutical companies, while some have
simply decided not to work for now.
People on social media have aired their concerns under the
hashtag “PizzaIsNotWorking.” Bled Tanoe, 35, an Oklahoma City pharmacist who
left Walgreens in August to work at a hospital, started the campaign to
underscore the strain that pharmacists and technicians were feeling. She now is
pressing pharmacies to increase pay and provide more support to staff.
Emily Sis-Sosa, a 26-year-old in Kernersville, North
Carolina, said she could no longer work as a technician at a large retail chain
after her workload swelled and some customers grew angrier during the pandemic.
If prescriptions were delayed, some would throw empty prescription bottles or
insurance cards at her.
“I had never experienced rage like that from people that I
knew for six years,” she said.
Sis-Sosa said the job was not worth the $16.95 she made an
hour. She left in September to work for a drug distribution company.
Dallas Reynolds, 35, a pharmacist in Northern Virginia, said
he had felt increasingly burned out over the course of the pandemic. Although
he would work longer hours to catch up, he said, the pharmacy would often be
two or three days behind on filling prescriptions. Since he quit in December,
he said, he has felt less anxious and depressed, even though he was unsure what
he would do for work next.
“I was happier taking a break from work than I was actually
having a stable job and getting a paycheck,” Reynolds said. “That’s how bad it
was.”
Smaller independent pharmacies have also experienced
staffing challenges. Some 68% of independent community pharmacies reported
having a difficult time filling staff positions, according to a recent survey
from the National Community Pharmacists Association.
Sonia Martinez, a 55-year-old pharmacist who co-owns Marco
Drugs and Compounding in Miami, said it took four months to fill an open
technician position, a task that would have normally taken a few weeks.
Martinez works about 15 extra hours every week, she said, leaving her with less
time to spend with family.
“I don’t know when it’s going to end,” Martinez said. “It’s
just frustrating.”
