WHO chief says discussed collaboration on COVID origins with Chinese premier

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has previously pressed
China to be more forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of
the virus.
"Pleased to meet with Premier Li Keqiang,"
Tedros tweeted. "We discussed COVID-19 and the need for an aggressive
effort on VaccinEquity this year to vaccinate 70% of all populations," he
said, referrring to the WHO campaign for fair access to vaccines around the
world.
"We also discussed the need for stronger
collaboration on COVID-19 virus origins, rooted in science and evidence,"
he added.
The WHO last year established the Scientific Advisory
Group on the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) and called on China to supply
raw data to help any new investigation. China declined, citing patient privacy
rules.
China has consistently denied allegations that the
virus was leaked from a specialist laboratory in the city of Wuhan, where
COVID-19 was first identified at the end of 2019.
A joint study by China and the WHO published last year
all but ruled out the theory that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory, saying
that the most likely hypothesis was that it infected humans naturally, probably
via the wildlife trade.
Last November, China said a declassified US
intelligence report saying it was plausible that the pandemic originated in a
laboratory was unscientific and had no credibility.