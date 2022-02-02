Many countries yet to see peak in Omicron wave, should ease curbs slowly: WHO

"We are urging caution because many countries have not gone
through the peak of Omicron yet. Many countries have low levels of vaccination
coverage with very vulnerable individuals within their populations," Maria
Van Kerkhove told an online briefing.
"And so now is not the time to lift everything all at once.
We have always urged, always (be) very cautious, in applying interventions as
well as lifting those interventions in a steady and in a slow way, piece by
piece. Because this virus is quite dynamic," she added.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN agency
was concerned about a narrative taking hold in some countries that
"because of vaccines, and because of Omicron’s high transmissibility and
lower severity, preventing transmission is no longer possible, and no longer
necessary.
"Nothing could be further from the truth," Tedros told
the briefing. "More transmission means more deaths. We are not calling for
any country to return to so-called lockdown. But we are calling on all
countries to protect their people using every tool in the toolkit, not vaccines
alone."
He added: "It’s premature for any country to surrender or to
declare victory."
WHO's emergencies chief Mike Ryan, addressing the same briefing,
urged countries to chart their own path out of the pandemic and not blindly
follow others in relaxing measures.
"I think it's a transition phase for many countries, not
every country in the same situation. Those countries who are making decisions
to open up more broadly also need to be sure of capacity to reintroduce
measures, with community acceptance, if needed. So as if we open the doors
quickly, you better be very well able to close them very quickly as well."
Denmark and Austria last week became the latest countries to relax
COVID-19 restrictions, after similar moves by Britain, Ireland and the
Netherlands, though other European nations planned new curbs to battle record
numbers of infections.
In a separate online briefing earlier on Tuesday, Dr. Boris Pavlin
of WHO's COVID-19 Response Team said the emerging BA.2 form of Omicron does not
seem to be any more severe than the original BA.1 form. The global response to
the pandemic has created tens of thousands of tonnes of medical waste,
including discarded syringes, used test kits and old vaccine bottles,
threatening human health and the environment, a WHO report said.