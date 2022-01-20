Sputnik V shows higher omicron-antibody levels than Pfizer in preliminary study

The joint
Russian-Italian study - funded by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which
markets Sputnik V abroad - compared the blood serum of people who had received
the different vaccines.
Researchers
said samples taken three to six months after the second dose of a vaccine have
shown that the levels of antibodies in recipients of two doses of Sputnik V
were more resistant to omicron than in those vaccinated with Pfizer.
It included
51 people vaccinated with Sputnik V and 17 after two shots of the Pfizer
vaccine.
"Today
the necessity of third booster vaccination is obvious," the preliminary
study published on Jan. 19 said.
The
preliminary study, that will seek certification by peer review, showed that
omicron-specific neutralising antibodies were detected in the blood serum of
74.2 percent of the people vaccinated with Sputnik and in 56.9 percent of those
vaccinated with Pfizer/BioNtech.
An earlier
preliminary study by the Gamaleya Institute, the developer of Sputnik V, showed
that a booster shot of Sputnik Light vaccine provided a stronger antibody
response against omicron than the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine alone.
Omicron has
pushed COVID-19 case figures to record highs in parts of western Europe and the
United States. But the variant has only now began to hit Russia, where the
daily nationwide new infections spiked to 38,850 on Tuesday from 33,899 the day
before.
Russia has
so far officially recorded more than 1,600 cases of the variant and has
mobilised its health system to tackle an increase in cases but authorities said
they realised that there are many more cases related to omicron.