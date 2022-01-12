WHO body says COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated for omicron

The
technical group, made up of independent experts, said it would consider a
change in vaccination composition and stressed that shots needed to be more
effective in protecting against infection.
"The
composition of current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated to ensure that
COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide WHO-recommended levels of protection
against infection and disease by VOCs (variants of concern), including omicron
and future variants," the technical body, tasked with making
recommendations to the WHO, said in a statement.
"COVID-19
vaccines need to...elicit immune responses that are broad, strong, and
long-lasting in order to reduce the need for successive booster doses," it
added.
"A
vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine
composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable."
However, the
statement stopped short of advocating an Omicron-specific vaccine at this
stage, saying more research was required and urging manufacturers to share
data.
It said that
an updated vaccine could be aimed specifically at the dominant variant, which
is currently omicron in many places, or be a "multivalent vaccine"
designed to bust several variants at once. Further recommendations will be
issued when more data is available, it added.
Some vaccine
makers are already developing next-generation vaccines targeting Omicron, the
highly contagious variant first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong.
On Monday,
Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said a redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that
specifically targets the Omicron variant would probably be needed and his
company could have one ready to launch by March.
Rival
Moderna Inc is also working on a vaccine candidate tailored to Omicron, but it
is unlikely to be available in the next two months.
A WHO
official had previously said the issue of vaccine composition required
"global coordination" and should not be left to manufacturers to
decide alone.