India tells states to be on the alert as omicron cases double

India, whose
already creaking health system became overwhelmed by COVID cases in the summer,
has recorded 200 omicron infections, mostly in the western state of Maharashtra
and the nation's capital New Delhi, the health ministry said.
Health
Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said states could take containment measures including
night curfews and allow fewer people at offices and on public transport should
there be a surge.
States were
allowed to impose restrictions if the rate of new infections reached 10 percent
or higher in a week or 40 percent of oxygen or ICU beds were occupied. But
given the increased transmissibility of the omicron variant, Bhushan told
states to impose such measures even if the surge was not that high.
"Keeping
in mind the higher transmissibility of omicron, States/UTs (union territories)
can take containment measures and restrictions even before these thresholds are
reached," he said in a letter to state governments.
"Kindly
activate the War rooms/EOCs (Emergency Operation Centre) and keep analysing all
trends and surges, no matter how small and keep taking proactive action at the
district/local level."
There have
been no omicron deaths reported so far. In less than 40 percent of cases,
patients either fully recovered or were discharged, the data showed. India,
which has the world's second largest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections
after the United States, has been accelerating its vaccination campaign amid
fears of potential surges in infections, with at least one dose given to 87
percent of the eligible 944 million adults.
India
recorded 5,326 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest
overnight tally in more than one and a half years. The country has reported
34.75 million cases.
Health
Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament on Monday that 80 percent of omicron
cases were asymptomatic.
"We are
keeping an eye on the variant and in coming days, we will monitor its
effects," Mandaviya said.
Delhi Chief
Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged citizens to wear masks and appealed to the
federal government to allow booster doses. Delhi had fully vaccinated about 70
percent of its adult population of 15 million, Kejriwal said.