Alleged rape of woman sparks waves of protests at Jahangirnagar University

Students of Jahangirnagar University are demonstrating in front of the administration office over an incident involving an alleged rape of a woman near Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall.

More than a hundred students from different departments began protesting around 12pm on Sunday, taking position in front of the administration office.

A group of teachers and students met Vice Chancellor Nurul Alam and demanded that the university authorities start a case over the complaint “within an hour”. They also asked that the non-student residents inside halls are evicted and "exemplary" punishment meted out o the main suspect and his accomplices.

Prof Anisa Parveen of the Department of History said: “We’ve presented three demands. We asked the VC to call an emergency syndicate meeting to resolve the matters. He gave us assurances.”