Dhaka University Dance Department slates decision to scrap music, PE teachers

Teachers and students of Dhaka University’s Department of Dance have termed music and physical education teachers in primary schools as “indispensable” for maintaining the quality of education.

In a media statement on Thursday, the department said: “Music, dance, drama, and fine arts are integral parts of human life. For a child’s physical and mental development, the study and practice of music and physical education are both essential and indispensable.”

“Therefore, it is desirable that these subjects remain in the curriculum from the primary level of education.”

Amid criticism from faith-based groups, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Sunday scrapped the newly created positions of music and physical education teachers in government primary schools.

Along with scrapping the two posts, the ministry also made some “textual changes” to the Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Advisor’s Office said the project had “flaws and discrimination in its planning”.

However, several organisations have since launched protests, demanding that the government withdraw its decision and reasoning.

On Thursday morning, Dhaka University’s Department of Music held a protest, which the Department of Dance also expressed solidarity with.

In their statement, the Department of Dance said the ministry’s decision would hinder the overall development of children and reduce future employment opportunities for students pursuing these disciplines at various universities.