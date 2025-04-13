Charukola students seek 'valid reason' behind renaming Mongol Shobhajatra

The students also protest the arson attack on two Charukola motifs amid preparations for the parade

Students of Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts, also known as Charukola, have questioned the authorities’ decision to change the name of the traditional Pohela Boishakh procession from “Mongol Shobhajatra” to “Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra”.

The Charukola students sought a “valid reason” behind changing the parade's title, which is recognised as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Speaking at the faculty grounds on Sunday, a group of students representing different batches of the institution stressed that the authorities made the decision without discussing it with them.

Zahara Nazifa, a student of the Department of Printmaking, said: “Traditionally, Charukola students organise the rally. It has already been labelled in different ways. This Boishakh [the first month of the Bengali year] is not free of shackles either.”

“We don’t support the decision [to change the rally’s name].”

The students also protested the arson attack on two Charukola motifs amid preparations for the procession, demanding that those involved be punished.

On Friday, Charukola Dean Prof Md Azharul Islam Sheikh announced the decision to drop the word “Mongol” from the procession and introduce “Barshabaran Ananda” instead.

He claimed that the Bengali New Year 1432 would be welcomed through “inclusive cultural practices”, instead of “one-sided” ones.

The move drew huge criticism on social media as several left-wing student organisations expressed their outrage. The leaders of these organisations described the change as a “grave warning” for the country’s tradition of free cultural practice, alleging that the interim government had "surrendered" to communal forces.

They criticised what they called the government's "blatant interference" in the independent arrangement of this event by the students and teachers of the Faculty of Fine Arts at the Dhaka University, calling for a retraction of the decision.

On Saturday, the "face of fascism” and "dove of peace" motifs, created for the Pohela Boishakh parade, were set on fire at the Faculty of Fine Arts compound.

CCTV camera footage revealed a masked man igniting the motifs before fleeing.

On Monday, Nazifa said: “The parade has been held since 1989. We stand against such state intervention and demand a policy to avoid such complications in future.”

“Show us a valid reason to remove Mongol from the title of the parade.”