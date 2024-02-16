Frustration boiling over as land acquisition, development setbacks plague Jagannath University's new campus

Construction of Jagannath University's new campus in Keraniganj is ongoing. However, progress has been hampered by the unresolved status of 4.61 hectares of land, causing delays in the land development tendering process. The sluggish pace of work has sparked frustration among students.

The government announced plans to build a new campus for the university at Taghoria in Keraniganj in September 2016 in the wake of student protests demanding a residential hall.

It approved the acquisition of approximately 81 hectares of land in the western part of the union to build an academic building, an administrative building, residential halls, a teacher-student centre, a cafeteria, a playground, a medical centre, a swimming pool and a lake.

On Oct 3, 2018, the land ministry gave its final approval of the land and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) cleared the project about a week later.

The Tk 19.2 billion project initially set a completion date of October 2020. The authorities showed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the plan in July 2019. The university received funds of Tk 9 billion at that time.

On Jan 23, 2020, JnU received 76.28 of the total 81 hectares. However, university authorities have yet to secure the remaining 4.61 hectares.

In late January, a visit to Taghoria unveiled that one-third of the demarcation wall was still incomplete. Despite the completion of the lake construction, the university has yet to acknowledge it.