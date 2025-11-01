Jatiya Chhatra Shakti forms central and Dhaka University committees

Leaders of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement announce the formation of new student organisation Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad during a press conference at Dhaka University’s Madhu’s Canteen on Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, the student organisation which renamed itself from Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad (BGCS), has formed its central and Dhaka University committees.

Zahid Ahsan has taken charge as the president of the central committee with Abu Baker Mojumder as the general secretary.

The panels were announced on Friday night.

Prior to this, Zahid served as the member secretary of the Democratic Students Council's central committee and Baker was the convener.

Abu Touhid Md Siam has been made the organising secretary for the northern region while Mohir Alam has been given the same responsibility for the southern zone.

Of the four, all except Siam are Dhaka University students. Siam is from Jahangirnagar University.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka University committee named Tahmid Al Muddassir Chowdhury as president and Al Amin Sarker as general secretary.

Md Saifullah was appointed as the organising secretary. He was previously elected to the social welfare post in the Mohsin Hall Students' Union.