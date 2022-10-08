Over 75% of university students in Bangladesh struggle with mental health issues due to academic pressure: study

A total of 1,640 students from 38 public universities, 47 private universities, madrasas and national universities took part in the survey, said Dr Abdul Wohab, a researcher and assistant professor at North South University.

At least 40 students of them, which is 2.44 percent of the total participants, survived a suicide attempt. About 4.76 percent of them made preparations to commit suicide, but ultimately did not attempt it. At least 34.15 percent of them had suicidal thoughts, Aachol Foundation said.

Anxiety and fear over physical and mental health impacted around 57.99 percent of the students. The studies of around 80.79 percent of students was affected due to depression and bipolar disorder.

Excessive addiction and dependency on tech tools like mobiles, laptops and desktops, caused a negative impact on the study of 70.73 percent of students. The number of students suffering from sleeping disorders was 71.71 percent, according to the Aachol Foundation.

Change in personality traits, which is considered an initial stage of a mental health condition, also affected 47.50 percent of students.