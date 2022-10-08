    বাংলা

    Over 75% of university students in Bangladesh struggle with mental health issues due to academic pressure: study

    Session jams, difficulties in study and depression over test results are the key factors behind mental health issues in post-COVID-19 phases, according to the survey

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Oct 2022, 11:36 AM
    Updated : 8 Oct 2022, 11:36 AM

    More than 75 percent of students from public and private universities in Bangladesh have mental health issues due to pressure in their academic life in the post-COVID-19 phases, a survey shows.

    Various reasons including session jams, difficulties in study, and depression over test results are the key factors behind mental health issues, according to the study by Aachol Foundation published on Saturday. The results of the group’s survey, titled ‘Impact of Academic Pressure on University Students and Their Suicidal Tendencies’, were detailed at a virtual media briefing.

    A total of 1,640 students from 38 public universities, 47 private universities, madrasas and national universities took part in the survey, said Dr Abdul Wohab, a researcher and assistant professor at North South University.

    At least 40 students of them, which is 2.44 percent of the total participants, survived a suicide attempt. About 4.76 percent of them made preparations to commit suicide, but ultimately did not attempt it. At least 34.15 percent of them had suicidal thoughts, Aachol Foundation said.

    Anxiety and fear over physical and mental health impacted around 57.99 percent of the students. The studies of around 80.79 percent of students was affected due to depression and bipolar disorder.

    Excessive addiction and dependency on tech tools like mobiles, laptops and desktops, caused a negative impact on the study of 70.73 percent of students. The number of students suffering from sleeping disorders was 71.71 percent, according to the Aachol Foundation.

    Change in personality traits, which is considered an initial stage of a mental health condition, also affected 47.50 percent of students.

    Family pressure and expectations have impacted 55.43 percent of students. They think their daily life is getting worse due to stress tied to these issues.

    In the current post-COVID-19 scenario, university students are forced to study more during exams and have to complete the curriculum in less time in the classroom. This survey revealed that it has deeply affected the academic life of 77.01 percent of students.

    The depression tied to the lack of time between exams took a heavy toll on the mental health of 67.13 percent of students.

    Meanwhile, the confidence level of 73. 84 percent of students has fallen off because of changes made to the curriculum after a long gap over the pandemic.

    RELATED STORIES
    Renewed BCL protests roil Chattogram University, exams in doubt
    BCL groups renew protests at Chattogram University
    Students aggrieved at missing out on posts in the Chhatra League committee once again blocked the university's main entrance
    Doing politics is a right, educational institutions can’t ban it: Dipu Moni
    Institutions can’t ban politics: Dipu Moni
    She faces questions on the matter In the wake of BCL’s criticisms for forming committees at private universities
    CARe Medical College yields to students’ demand for transfers amid protests
    CARe Medical College accepts students’ demand for transfers
    Protesters besieged Parveen Fatema, chairman of the private medical college, on Saturday night, forcing her to sign a petition
    Dhaka University music teacher penalised for sexual harassment
    DU teacher penalised for sexual harassment
    A female student alleged the teacher had proposed to have sex with her

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher