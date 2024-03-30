BUET VC accepts protesters’ demands, asks for time to implement them

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Vice Chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder has agreed with the demands made by student protesters over a gathering on campus by members of the Chhatra League despite a ban on political activities. However, he has also asked protesting students for time to follow the necessary procedures and implement their demands.

Majumder informed the media of the situation at his own offices around 1:15pm on Saturday.

“We are doing what we can to implement their demands,” he said. “We will take action according to the rules once the investigation reports are submitted. If we expel people without following the rules, it will not be upheld in court. To follow the rules properly, we need time. As it is the month of Ramadan, we should have asked for more time.”

Student politics was banned on the BUET campus in 2019 after a student movement against the death of Abrar Fahad, who was beaten to death. But, late on Thursday night, the central president and office secretary of the Chhatra League entered the campus for a gathering.