Medical support for SUST protesters in hunger strike halted as volunteer interns leave
SUST Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2022 07:22 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2022 07:22 PM BdST
Student protesters in the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology are worried over a lack of medical support for those who are on a hunger strike for the removal of Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed.
A team of interns from Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, who volunteered to look after the protesters, left the protest site on the restive campus in Sylhet on Monday. The interns came to campus last Thursday, a day after the hunger strike had begun.
“The health condition of most of the students participating in the hunger strike is worsening. They’re having convulsion, low oxygen, sugar and pressure in their blood besides other health complications. We’re very much worried on why the students are not getting medical support when it’s literally a life and death situation,” Ariful Islam, a spokesman for the protesters, said on Tuesday.
Professor Md Abul Kalam, deputy director of the hospital, said they did not send any team to the SUST campus formally. “Those who went there were volunteers and we don’t know why they came back. It has nothing to do with us.”
The protesters falling severely sick have been sent to the hospital where they continued the strike with medical support. Nine strikers were still at the protest site outside the VC’s official residence on the campus on Tuesday afternoon, while 19 others were shifted to the hospital.
Earlier, the protesters alleged the authorities on Monday blocked the mobile banking accounts they were using to receive financial help for the protesters from former students.
Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department picked up five former students in Dhaka and handed them over to Sylhet Metropolitan Police.
Officials did not disclose the charges against them immediately, but a student said the former students were held for providing the protesters with funds.
Students had launched protests earlier this month for the removal of a provost who allegedly misbehaved with students. Though she was removed, students have continued their campaign to press for the resignation of VC Farid Uddin after police used batons, tear shells and stun grenades to break up a protest.
Police later charged 300 unnamed students in a case over the protesters’ clash with law enforcers. The students then launched the hunger strike to push for the removal of the VC and the dismissal of the case against protesters.
- SUST protesters leave VC’s home power-less
- SUST protests may be 'influenced': Dipu Moni
- SUST syndicate polls suspended amid protests
- SUST students to continue protests for VC's resignation
- DU gets legal notice over ban on married women in halls
- Harvard going remote
- Abrar gave his life for a ‘fear-free campus’
- KUET expels 9 students over teacher’s death
- Shahjalal University VC Farid apologises for ‘indecent remarks’ on female students of Jahangirnagar
- Protesters besiege, leave Shahjalal University VC’s residence power-less
- SUST protesters allege threat as hunger strike for VC’s removal continues
- Dipu Moni questions U-turn by Shahjalal University protestors to sit with her
- Dhaka University suspends in-person classes, keeps dormitories open
- Shahjalal University syndicate election suspended amid protests
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Bangladesh’s virus caseload crosses 1.7m, as daily infections hit 16,000-plus for the second time
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Michigan judge apologises to expat Bangladeshi over shaming him for overgrown lawn
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Omicron’s spread could end ‘emergency phase’ of pandemic, WHO says
- Five former SUST students transferred to Sylhet police after detention in Dhaka
- Burkina Faso army deposes president in West Africa's latest coup
- Shahjalal University VC Farid apologises for ‘indecent remarks’ on female students of Jahangirnagar