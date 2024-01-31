Padma Bank Chairman Nafeez Sarafat resigns on ‘health grounds’

Padma Bank Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat has resigned from his post, citing ‘health issues’.

The Padma Bank Board of Directors has accepted his resignation, Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesman Mezbaul Haque said on Wednesday.

However, the board was not dissolved, he said.

Sonali Bank Managing Director Md Afzal Karim will step in as the acting chairman of Padma Bank until a replacement is found.

Attempts were made to contact Sarafat and Padma Bank Managing Director Tarek Reaz Khan, but neither responded to calls.