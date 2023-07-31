    বাংলা

    Before suing Coinbase, SEC asked it to trade only in Bitcoin: FT

    The SEC accused Coinbase of operating illegally as it failed to register as an exchange

    Reuters
    Published : 31 July 2023, 07:41 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 07:41 AM

    The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had asked Coinbase to stop trading in all cryptocurrencies except bitcoin before suing the cryptocurrency platform in June, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing CEO Brian Armstrong.

    "We really didn't have a choice at that point. Delisting every asset other than bitcoin, which by the way is not what the law says, would have essentially meant the end of the crypto industry in the US," Armstrong told the FT.

    "It kind of made it an easy choice ...  let's go to court and find out what the court says," he added.

    The SEC had accused Coinbase of operating illegally because it failed to register as an exchange. It also alleged that Coinbase traded at least 13 crypto assets that are securities that should have been registered, including tokens such as Solana, Cardano and Polygon.

    The SEC told FT that its enforcement division did not make formal requests for "companies to delist crypto assets".

    "In the course of an investigation, the staff may share its own view as to what conduct may raise questions for the commission under the securities laws," FT said, citing the SEC.

    The regulator sued Binance in June, with both civil cases part of SEC Chair Gary Gensler's push to assert jurisdiction over the crypto industry.

    Gensler has labelled the crypto industry a "Wild West" that has undermined investor trust in the US capital markets. Crypto companies say the SEC rules are unclear, and that the agency is overreaching by trying to regulate them.

    The SEC and Coinbase did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representations of virtual cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken November 28, 2021.
    S Korea launches investigation team to tackle crypto crimes
    The investigation was launched amid an increase in illegal activities in the market and a lack of legal protections for investors
    Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot for Apollo 11, poses for a photograph beside the deployed United States flag during an extravehicular activity (EVA) on the moon, Jul 20, 1969. The lunar module (LM) is on the left, and the footprints of the astronauts are visible in the soil.
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Apollo-11 remains a conviction, a belief that someday we will know more about the many worlds beyond ours, the nature of the cosmos, the reach of the universe
    Bitcoin coins are seen at a stand during the Bitcoin Conference 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida, US, May 19, 2023.
    Global rules leave crypto firms with no place to hide, says G20 watchdog
    Cryptoasset players can no longer argue there is a lack of regulatory clarity, as the framework makes the standards clear, the secretary general of the watchdog says
    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022.
    Binance CEO's trading firm received $11bn via client deposit company: SEC
    In its 13 charges, the SEC alleged that Binance and Zhao commingled corporate funds with client assets and use the monies "as they please"

    Opinion

    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava