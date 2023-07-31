Before suing Coinbase, SEC asked it to trade only in Bitcoin: FT

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had asked Coinbase to stop trading in all cryptocurrencies except bitcoin before suing the cryptocurrency platform in June, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing CEO Brian Armstrong.

"We really didn't have a choice at that point. Delisting every asset other than bitcoin, which by the way is not what the law says, would have essentially meant the end of the crypto industry in the US," Armstrong told the FT.

"It kind of made it an easy choice ... let's go to court and find out what the court says," he added.