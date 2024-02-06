'Broadening boundaries': Navana Real Estate redefines its brand with new logo, tagline

Navana Real Estate (NRE) has introduced a new logo and tagline, 'Broaden Life Boundaries', to underscore its commitment to innovation and leadership in the real estate sector.

The redesigned logo features a design that amalgamates various shapes into a cohesive, symmetrical form, symbolising the "variety of building" and the diversity of NRE's project portfolio, the company said in a statement.

The change aims to reflect the company's continuous efforts to lead the industry by adopting advanced technologies and environmentally friendly designs.