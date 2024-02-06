'Broadening boundaries': Navana Real Estate redefines its brand with new logo, tagline

Navana Real Estate (NRE) has introduced a new logo and tagline, 'Broaden Life Boundaries', to underscore its commitment to innovation and leadership in the real estate sector.
The redesigned logo features a design that amalgamates various shapes into a cohesive, symmetrical form, symbolising the "variety of building" and the diversity of NRE's project portfolio, the company said in a statement.
The change aims to reflect the company's continuous efforts to lead the industry by adopting advanced technologies and environmentally friendly designs.
With a 28-year history of pioneering in the real estate market, NRE boasts over 235 completed projects in Dhaka and Chattogram, along with 73 active projects, including three condominiums and six land developments.
Additionally, the company has recently launched 15 new projects, collaborating with renowned local and international architects and consultants.