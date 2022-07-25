Bangladesh food delivery start-up HungryNaki cuts its operational zones by 50%

Online food delivery start-up HungryNaki has halved the number of its zones of operation in Bangladesh to 15, having suspended business in a number of cities.

A top official at the company said 13 of the areas where they have continued their operation are in Dhaka and two in Chattogram.

HungryNaki has suspended business in all other divisional cities and city corporations, including Gazipur and Narayanganj.

“We made the decision based on the business prospects of some areas. The zones with no profit have been closed. Our business will continue in the areas with a good customer base,” said the official, who requested anonymity.

Online food delivery business boomed in Bangladesh during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba acquired HungryNaki in 2021 from its local owners via Daraz Group, the Pakistan-based e-commerce platform it acquired in 2018.