Adani starts supplying power from India to Bangladesh

Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s subsidiary Adani Power has begun supplying electricity from its plant in Jharkhand to Bangladesh after a test run.
On Thursday evening, Bangladesh was receiving 70 megawatts of electricity from Godda Power Plant after the launch of transmission, said Power Secretary Habibur Rahman.
Supply will rise gradually in line with demand, according to him.
Badruddoza Sumon, a spokesman for the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh, said they informed Adani and the Power Development Board after completing preparations for the transmission on Wednesday.
The PGCB has set up a substation in Bogura and 134 kilometres of transmission lines from the Chapainawabganj border to transmit power from the Godda plant.
Bangladesh has been importing power from India for supply without disruption since 2013. Now Bangladesh receives 1,000 MW of electricity from Bahrampur in West Bengal via Kushtia’s Bherama and 160 MW from Suryamoni in Tripura via Cumilla daily.
Adani Power and Bangladesh Power Development Board signed a memorandum of understanding in 2015 following a joint declaration issued during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka that year. As per the MoU, the entire production from the project can be supplied to Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, Adani Group is facing its worst-ever crisis following accusations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud by US firm Hindenburg Research. The group’s market losses swelled to more than $100 billion.
Some farmers also legally challenged the construction of Adani transmission lines on farmlands at an Indian court.
Media reports said Bangladesh sent a letter to Adani Power Ltd to negotiate a lower import price for coal under the power purchase agreement. The reports also suggested both sides held “positive talks” on the issue.