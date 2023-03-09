Adani starts supplying power from India to Bangladesh

Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s subsidiary Adani Power has begun supplying electricity from its plant in Jharkhand to Bangladesh after a test run.

On Thursday evening, Bangladesh was receiving 70 megawatts of electricity from Godda Power Plant after the launch of transmission, said Power Secretary Habibur Rahman.

Supply will rise gradually in line with demand, according to him.

Badruddoza Sumon, a spokesman for the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh, said they informed Adani and the Power Development Board after completing preparations for the transmission on Wednesday.