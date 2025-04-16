“They brutally killed their own officers. This murder was carried out smoothly”

We are looking for answers over BDR killings, says Yunus

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has said the entire nation is looking to the commission formed to investigate the BDR killings, highlighting the weight of public expectation surrounding the inquiry.

“We are all looking for answers,” Yunus said.

“The commission must succeed in investigating this incident. It must unravel this mystery.”

Members of the National Independent Investigation Commission met with the chief advisor at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday to brief him on the progress of their investigation.

Following the meeting, the Chief Advisor’s Office issued a media statement outlining details of the discussion and reiterating the government’s full support for the commission’s work.

Yunus promised the commission of maximum cooperation from the government, saying, “They brutally killed their own officers. This murder was carried out smoothly.”

The commission was formed following public outcry for a fresh probe into the mutiny at the Border Guard Bangladesh Headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka, where 74 people, including 57 army officers, were killed on Feb 25 and Feb 26, 2009.

The inquiry body was formed on Dec 24, 2024, by the interim government and given a 90-day deadline to submit its report.

According to the media statement, the commission told the chief advisor that it expects to finalise its report by June.

The head of the commission, Maj Gen (Retd) Alam Fazlur Rahman, said that while efforts are underway to contact all relevant parties, the passage of 16 years has made outreach efforts more challenging.

“Many of the accused are staying outside the country,” Rahman said.

“We are coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inquire about them.”

The commission, previously formed on Mar 8, issued notices to 15 individuals, including former premier Sheikh Hasina for their testimony in connection with the killings.

A special notice was also issued to former army chiefs Moeen U Ahmed and Aziz Ahmed, as well as former Inspector General of Police Nur Mohammad, calling their testimonies “essential” for the investigation.

In Wednesday’s meeting, Rahman said the commission has interviewed some individuals currently in prison and is pursuing contact with 23 people believed to be abroad.

“Eight of them have contacted us for interviews,” he added.

He said the investigation is examining the systematic nature of the killings, noting that the pattern indicates a level of coordination.

“After the DG was killed, the rest were killed. It was a planned killing,” Rahman said.

“Such killings cannot happen without a plan.”

“It is like a repeat of Plassey. We have to find its roots,” he said, referring to the historic betrayal at the Battle of Plassey in 1757.

Maj Gen (Retd) Jahangir Kabir Talukder, another member of the commission, expressed frustration that no personnel had been dismissed in the wake of what he described as a colossal failure.

“Not a single officer or employee has been removed in such heinous killings,” Talukder said.

“No one has been held responsible. This is the failure of the intelligence agencies, the military and politics.”

Previously, on Feb 20, Rahman held a press conference to update the public on the investigation’s progress.

At that time, he reported that 37 individuals had given testimony, including three lieutenant generals, two major generals, five brigadier generals, four colonels, four lieutenant colonels, seven majors, two captains, seven BDR members and three relatives of those killed.