Parliamentary watchdog ‘stupefied’ by BPC financial irregularities

According to the working paper of the meeting, the BPC claimed that the state-owned company was being “properly run” under the organisational structure, so there was no window for institutional mismanagement and irregularities.

The meeting also discussed a special audit report for the 2012-13 financial year which mentioned that the BPC had yet to finalise its annual accounts past the fiscal year in breach of financial discipline.

The audit office said institutional actions must be taken against those who are responsible for not closing annual financial accounts in time.

In the 2012-13 financial year, the BPC imported more fuel than its storage capacity and left additional ships operational, which brought about losses of Tk 500 million.

It sustained another Tk 2.48 billion financial damage the same year due to bank overdraft rather than spending from its funds, according to the then Comptroller and Auditor General.

The Office of the CAG complained that an ineffective internal audit division and lack of proper supervision impacted BPC’s internal management, which in turn affected the organisation’s overall management and performance.

Tuesday’s meeting recommended adjusting fuel prices with the international market. The committee recommended the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources take steps to increase the BPC’s storage capacity for refined and unrefined fuel, and put measures in place for emergencies.