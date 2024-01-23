Ju-un Nahar Choudhury is first Bangladeshi, female MD of Coca-Cola Bangladesh

Multinational beverage company Coca-Cola’s Bangladesh unit has got its first Bangladeshi and female managing director in Ju-un Nahar Choudhury.

Ju-un will be working with the stakeholders, buyers, and business partners, replacing former managing director Ta Duy Tung, according to a press release issued by the company on Monday.

“It is an honour for me to lead Bangladesh in this journey. I look forward to taking our brand and franchise operations to new heights,” said Ju-un while discussing her new role.