Ju-un Nahar Choudhury is first Bangladeshi, female MD of Coca-Cola Bangladesh

Multinational beverage company Coca-Cola’s Bangladesh unit has got its first Bangladeshi and female managing director in Ju-un Nahar Choudhury.
Ju-un will be working with the stakeholders, buyers, and business partners, replacing former managing director Ta Duy Tung, according to a press release issued by the company on Monday.
“It is an honour for me to lead Bangladesh in this journey. I look forward to taking our brand and franchise operations to new heights,” said Ju-un while discussing her new role.
Ju-un, who kickstarted her career as a management trainee in the marketing department of Unilever Bangladesh, has run successful ad campaigns with brands like Lifebuoy.
Over 8,000 youths from more than 60 places across the country participated in Ju-un’s handwashing campaign, securing her a place in the Guinness World Record book.
Ajay Vijay Bathija, the vice-president of Franchise Operations for Southwest Asia at Coca-Cola, said: “We welcome Ju-un to Coca-Cola. The Coca-Cola Company reiterates its focus on building a sustainable business in an important market like Bangladesh. Ju-un joins at an exciting time of the company’s journey in the country, and our partners will gain a great deal from her wide experience in FMCG and e-commerce.”
Coca-Cola Bangladesh also said it is the first company to introduce 100 percent recycled bottles in Bangladesh. The company has directly and indirectly employed 22,0000 people across the country, according to the press release.