Bangladesh halves gold import facility, doubles tariff

“A passenger is [currently] allowed to import gold bars or gold pieces weighing 234 grams on arrival from abroad subject to payment of all duties and taxes. The said benefit can be reduced to a certain extent and provision can be made to import gold bars or gold pieces weighing 117 grams subject to payment of all duties and taxes,” he said.

“For this purpose, necessary amendments have been brought to the existing baggage rules.”

Any amount of gold above the specified weight carried in by a passenger will be seized, he said.