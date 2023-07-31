Bangladesh Bank extends digital bank application deadline as bKash, Nagad ‘still preparing’

Bangladesh Bank has extended by 16 days the deadline for submission of application to open the first digital banks of the country as the authorities have not yet received applications.

The central bank, which opened a web portal for the application submission on Jun 21, extended the deadline on Sunday to Aug 17.

In a statement, the central bank said to extend the deadline, it considered the time needed to prepare a full and standard application with all required papers.

Sarwar Hossain, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Bank, said the box for the applications on the web portal will be unlocked after the end of the deadline.

Mobile financial service giants bKash and Nagad have shown interest in participating in the digital banking revolution. However, the firms have been treading cautiously as they continue to analyse the policies and requirements set forth by the Bangladesh Bank before finalising their applications.

“We’re interested in the digital bank, but it hasn’t been possible to submit an application yet. We’re still preparing,” said Shamsuddin Haider, head of bKash's corporate communications and PR department.