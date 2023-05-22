    বাংলা

    FBCCI’s Jashim Uddin elected new president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry

    He will succeed Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ali Malik, whose term ends this month

    News Desk
    Published : 22 May 2023, 02:31 PM
    Updated : 22 May 2023, 02:31 PM

    Md Jashim Uddin, the president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, will lead the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation chamber for the 2023-24 term. 

    He is succeeding Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ali Malik, whose tenure at the trade body of the South Asia region ends this month. Malik will hand over responsibilities to Jashim Uddin in Dhaka very soon, an FBCCI statement read on Monday. 

    Generally, the president is elected from eight SAARC countries -- Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka -- every two years. 

    Bangladesh previously had two representatives leading the chamber -- Salman F Rahman, from 1996 to 1997, and Annisul Huq, from 2010 to 2011. 

    Jashim Uddin, a native of Noakhali, joined the Board of Bengal Group of Industries as director in 1983 while studying commerce at Dhaka University. 

    He is the chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Limited, vice-chairman of the Bengal Group of Industries and Bengal Media Corporation. 

    He is also the president of the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association. 

    Jashim Uddin was awarded the Commercially Important Person status, the Best Enterprise Award, and the Prime Minister's National Export Trophy-Gold several times for his contribution to the country’s trade. 

    He also won the President Industrial Development Award-2009 and the Best Enterprise Award-2007.

    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA bans Bangladesh Football Federation general secretary Shohag for forgery to justify payments
    FIFA bans BFF general secretary
    Abu Nayeem Shohag is also fined 10,000 Swiss franc for breaching ethics code related to forgery
    File Photo
    River transport services suspended
    Different levels of warning were issued for river transport, but the services have been suspended altogether after seaports hoisted great danger signal
    Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 for ports as Cyclone Mocha looms
    Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 for ports as cyclone looms
    The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards and intensified into Cyclone Mocha
    Bangladesh alerts seaports as deep depression forms over Bay
    Deep depression in Bay
    The depression is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday evening, according to India’s meteorological authorities

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk