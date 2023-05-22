FBCCI’s Jashim Uddin elected new president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Md Jashim Uddin, the president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, will lead the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation chamber for the 2023-24 term.

He is succeeding Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ali Malik, whose tenure at the trade body of the South Asia region ends this month. Malik will hand over responsibilities to Jashim Uddin in Dhaka very soon, an FBCCI statement read on Monday.