Mobile banking institutions alert police on rampant NID data trade

Mobile banking organisations have issued an alert for illicit trading of customer data through Telegram.

According to a press release from mobile financial service (MFS) company Nagad, exploitation through Telegram bots has evolved into a more organised operation, with perpetrators setting up dedicated websites to facilitate this illicit trade.

Some are also actively advertising on social media platforms, falsely claiming to hold customer information from reputable MFS to deceive customers through various schemes.

The rings operate by circulating specific links through Telegram channels that purportedly allow access to individuals' personal details by inputting their NID numbers and birthdates.