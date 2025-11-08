Local entrepreneurs fear telecom sector 'slipping into foreign hands'

Local entrepreneurs have raised alarm over the interim government’s draft telecom policy, warning that it could hand the sector almost entirely to foreign companies.

They say the plan risks sidelining thousands of domestic ISPs and mid-tier telecom operators while empowering the three major international players already in Bangladesh.

Several thousand local companies will lose their businesses, the entrepreneurs said on Saturday while attending a meeting aimed at exchanging views at a hotel in Dhaka, organised by the Telecom and Technology Reporters' Network, Bangladesh.

The meeting was attended by representatives from mid-tier telecom companies like NTTN, IGW, ICX, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Telecom analysts and journalists also spoke at the event.

Local entrepreneurs recently discussed in programmes the idea of mobilising to oppose the policy. Some entrepreneurs have even tossed in the idea of taking the matter to court.

TRNB Vice-President Rashed Mehedi presented the keynote paper at the meeting.

“A US-based ISP, Starlink, has newly entered Bangladesh via satellite. The government charged them a license acquisition fee of $10,000, roughly Tk 1.2 million, whereas a local ISP has to pay Tk 2.5 million to get the same license.

“The question is which one is a bigger company: Starlink or the local ISP? What’s this all about?” asked Rashed.

Rashed also commented that the new law is effectively rendering the telecom regulator, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), powerless, turning it into a “rubber stamp” institution.

“According to Section 33 of the draft Telecommunications Ordinance, BTRC cannot make decisions alone regarding telecom sector licenses that are nationally important.

“A committee comprising five secretaries will be supervised by five ministers (to grant the license). This means the five ministers will have full control. What makes a license ‘nationally important’ is not clearly defined in the policy,” said Rashed.