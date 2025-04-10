Yunus meets Dubai’s DP World chief Sulayem for investment discussions

“We are working on resolving the visa issues for general Bangladeshi citizens, and we hope a solution will come soon,” Lutfey Siddiqi says

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has met Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of DP World, to discuss investment opportunities in Bangladesh, particularly in the country’s port and logistics infrastructure.

Sulayem arrived at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday following an earlier conversation between the two in Davos, where he had expressed interest in investing in the New Mooring Container Terminal in Chattogram.

The proposed investment aims to reduce congestion at Chattogram Port, lower carbon emissions, and significantly boost the efficiency of Bangladesh’s key maritime gateway.

“This is a land of opportunities,” said Yunus. “Come to Bangladesh, and let’s make this happen.”

Sulayem reaffirmed his company’s commitment saying, “We are looking forward to this partnership. Your prosperity is our prosperity. From Chittagong to Dubai to Africa—this is our shared dream.”

The interim prime minister urged him to consider broader collaboration in Bangladesh’s growing sectors, including fisheries, agro-processing, and halal meat exports.

He also underscored the importance of ensuring proper skills development for Bangladeshi workers.

“It is our responsibility to provide proper training to our workforce, and we will make sure it happens,” Professor Yunus assured.

Responding positively, Sulayem said the UAE authorities were actively working on visa facilitation, and overall support, especially for skilled workers from Bangladesh.

He also revealed DP World’s plan to introduce a “Bangladesh Mart” in their home country, following the success of their Chinese and Indian trade marts.

“We want to showcase Bangladeshi products—wood, marble, agricultural goods—and bring them to the world,” he added.

Yunus’s Special Envoy for International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, who also attended the meeting, said: “We are working on resolving the visa issues for general Bangladeshi citizens, and we hope a solution will come soon.”

The meeting discussed two UAE companies that recently recruited nearly 500 workers from Bangladesh.

DP World, a leading global logistics company based in Dubai, is known for its expertise in port development, maritime services, logistics, and technology-driven trade facilitation.