Bottled soybean oil to cost Tk 14 less per litre, commerce secretary says
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2022 02:52 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2022 02:52 AM BdST
Traders in Bangladesh have agreed to cut the prices of cooking oil as prices have fallen globally, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh says.
A bottle of one litre soybean oil will now cost Tk 185, down from Tk 199. Loose soybean oil price has been cut to Tk 166 a litre from Tk 180. Palm oil price has been reduced to Tk 152 per litre from Tk 158.
An official announcement on the new prices will be made on Monday, the secretary said.
In the last readjustment on Jun 26, the prices of cooking oil were cut slightly, with the price of a one litre bottle of soybean oil reduced to Tk 199 from Tk 205.
The prices rose sharply in Bangladesh following a hike in the global market due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The traders hiked the prices of soybean oil by Tk 55 per litre in three phases from February to June.
Mohammad Mostofa Haider, director at refiner TK Group, could not be reached for comment by telephone. He is also president of the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, the union of cooking oil importers and refiners.
Nurul Islam
Molla, the secretary of the union, said he was not informed about the new
prices.
- American tourists splurge in Paris boutiques as euro slides
- Shanta First Income Unit Fund declares 10% dividend for FY22
- BTRC receives Tk 28m in fines from 3 operators
- ACI ends partnership with Dabur
- Russia warns against G7 attempt to cap oil prices
- Netflix names Microsoft as partner
- 550,000 rawhides collected during Eid
- Rupee settlement will help India trade with Russia, Iran and S Asian neighbours
- The big default? The dozen countries in the danger zone
- American tourists splurge in Paris boutiques as euro slides
- Shanta First Income Unit Fund declares 10% dividend for FY22
- BTRC receives Tk 28m in fines from three operators over illegal VoIP
- ACI ends 19-year equity joint venture with Dabur
- Russia warns that G7 attempt to cap oil price risks higher prices
Most Read
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- Cargo plane carrying munitions to Bangladesh crashes in Greece
- Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal retires from T20 Internationals
- Narail student arrested over Facebook post that ‘sparked’ attacks on Hindu homes, temple
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Biden fails to secure major security, oil commitments at Arab summit
- Bangladesh Bank steps in as dollar surges to Tk 100 again
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Pakistan to get $4bn from friendly countries to shore up reserves
- Mashrafe reassures Hindu villagers of security after attack over Facebook post