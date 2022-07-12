Home > Business

Hyundai Motor to build first fully dedicated EV factory in S Korea

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Jul 2022 08:16 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2022 08:16 AM BdST

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co plans to build its first fully dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in South Korea, targeting production by 2025, the automaker's union said on Tuesday, citing its leader.

In May, Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp, announced its plans to invest 63 trillion won ($48.07 billion) in South Korea through 2025.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories