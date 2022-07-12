Hyundai Motor to build first fully dedicated EV factory in S Korea
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jul 2022 08:16 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2022 08:16 AM BdST
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co plans to build its first fully dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in South Korea, targeting production by 2025, the automaker's union said on Tuesday, citing its leader.
In May, Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp, announced its plans to invest 63 trillion won ($48.07 billion) in South Korea through 2025.
More stories
- Rawhide prices soar as supply falls
- Uber broke laws, duped police: leak reveals
- Travel retailer Dufry to acquire Autogrill
- Oil mixed as market weighs tight supply
- Cow prices spike in final hours
- Musk pulls out of $44bn Twitter deal
- India's frequent probes of Chinese firms 'hurting business confidence'
- India blocks 119 accounts linked to Vivo
Recent Stories
- Hyundai Motor to build first fully dedicated EV factory in S Korea
- Canada orders probe into Rogers outage as doubts creep over C$20b Shaw deal
- Rawhide prices skyrocket as supply to Bangladesh's biggest wholesale hub drops
- Ships get older and slower as emissions rules bite
- Leak reveals how Uber broke laws, duped police and lobbied governments: report
- Swiss travel retailer Dufry to acquire Italy's Autogrill
Opinion
Most Read
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Misery in Eid getaway to the north but Padma Bridge eases southwest travel
- Padma Bridge gets a record Tk 41.9m in daily tolls amid Eid rush
- Six dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Chattogram's Patiya
- The views of the frontrunners to succeed UK's Boris Johnson
- Dhaka saw an Eid exodus over two days. 6.6m mobile SIMs offer a glimpse
- Euro drops to 20-year low, approaches parity with dollar
- Mother of suspect in Abe killing was a member of Unification Church, church says