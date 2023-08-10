UK retailer Wilko collapses, putting 12,500 jobs at risk

British homeware and household goods discount retailer Wilko said it had fallen into administration on Thursday, putting its 400 stores and 12,500 jobs in danger if a buyer can't be found.

The family-owned retailer sought protection from creditors after failing to secure emergency funding, having suffered a cash squeeze following a downturn in trading.

"We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we've no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration," Wilko Chief Executive Mark Jackson said.

Administrator PwC said the retailer's stores would continue to trade without any immediate redundancies as talks with interested parties continue.