Tax rebate proposed for employers with 10% or 100 third gender recruits

With no current financial gain or incentives to employ people from the third gender, Kamal on Thursday said, “Against this backdrop, I propose to enact special tax incentives with a view to providing employment and ensuring rise in living standards and social and economic integration of the members of the third gender.”

He noted that the community is ‘lagging behind in socio-economic standards and left outside the mainstream society’.

He proposed “provision of tax rebate, amounting to 75 percent of the total salary paid to the workers from the third gender or 5 percent of payable tax, whichever is lower, to the employers who will employ 10 percent of their total work force or more than 100 workers of the third gender, has been placed for the approval of this august parliament.”

The minister mentioned that by doing this “social inclusion can be ensured by involving active people of the community into production-oriented occupations”.