    বাংলা

    Bhutan can build economic zone in Bangladesh: Hasina

    The Bhutanese king also expressed his desire to get direct transit with Bangladesh through India during a meeting in London

    News Desk
    Published : 7 May 2023, 07:20 AM
    Updated : 7 May 2023, 07:20 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has offered Bhutan the opportunity to build an economic zone in Bangladesh for mutual benefit in a meeting with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, state news agency BSS reports.

    “We’re establishing economic zones in Bangladesh. You can build an economic zone in our country which will be called the Bhutan Economic Zone,” Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen quoted her as saying in a news briefing after their meeting on Saturday.

    Earlier, the Bangladesh premier and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana received the Bhutanese king and the queen at The Claridge Hotel in London.

    The Bangladesh premier said Bangladesh has already provided economic zones to India, Japan and South Korea.

    “If you want, we can give you an economic zone in Kurigram,” she said.

    Hasina made the offer when the Bhutanese king said they wanted to build an administrative economic zone in his country without harming the environment.

    The Bangladesh foreign minister said Bhutan doesn’t want to endanger their country environmentally as their country is a happy one, BSS reported.

    “Bangladesh is a connectivity hub. Bhutan can use Bangladesh’s two ports and the Syedpur International Airport as we make those open for this purpose,” Hasina said.

    The Bhutanese king also expressed his desire to get direct transit with Bangladesh through India.

    The Bangladesh premier welcomed Bhutan’s eagerness on the issue, saying, “If necessary, we will talk to India over the matter.”

    The Bhutanese king said his country’s prime minister and foreign minister have a special attachment with Bangladesh as both of them studied in Bangladesh.

    He said both the premier and foreign minister of Bhutan have wanted to visit Bangladesh privately.

    To this end, Hasina said, “My door is open to your people.”

    During the meeting, which lasted a little under an hour, they also discussed various family affairs, and the Bhutanese king and queen said they considered the prime minister as an aunt, BSS quoted Momen as saying.

    Bangladesh and Bhutan on Wednesday signed a fresh transit agreement after years of negotiations on opening the ports of Mongla, Payra and Chittagong.
