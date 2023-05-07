Bhutan can build economic zone in Bangladesh: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has offered Bhutan the opportunity to build an economic zone in Bangladesh for mutual benefit in a meeting with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, state news agency BSS reports.

“We’re establishing economic zones in Bangladesh. You can build an economic zone in our country which will be called the Bhutan Economic Zone,” Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen quoted her as saying in a news briefing after their meeting on Saturday.

Earlier, the Bangladesh premier and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana received the Bhutanese king and the queen at The Claridge Hotel in London.