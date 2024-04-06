Chhayanaut to ring in Bangla New Year with raga Ahir Bhairav

Chhayanaut will organise this year's programme to ring in the Bangla New Year on Pahela Baishakh with the call to “light the lamp within and do away with self-centredness”.

Launched in the 1960s resisting the Pakistani rule, the cultural organisation’s Baishakh programme at Ramna Batamul in Dhaka is the flagship event that kicks off the celebrations of the brand new year in the Bangla calendar.

“At dawn this New Year, we will sing the song of people’s victory, not consumerism, not selfishness,” its General Secretary Laisa Ahmed Lisa said at a press conference on Saturday, nine days before the celebrations.