Interpol issues red notice for murder suspect Arav Khan

The Interpol has issued a red notice for Robiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive suspect in the murder of a police officer, in line with Bangladesh's request.
The notice was up on the Interpol website on Friday.
A red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. It is based on an arrest warrant or court order issued by the judicial authorities in the requesting country.
Police in Dhaka wrote to Interpol seeking a red notice on Arav last week and said it would take a few days to be issued.
Bangladesh is seeking Interpol's assistance to apprehend 48 of its nationals, with Arav being the last addition to the list. The Interpol website, however, refers to him as Rabiul Islam and mentions Bagerhat as his place of birth.
Earlier, a public representative of Arav’s native village of Kotalipara in Gopalganj said he was born in Bagerhat’s Chitalmari at his maternal uncle’s house. He grew up there and later moved to Dhaka.
Arav came into the spotlight recently after opening a jewellery store in the United Arab Emirates. Many Bangladeshi celebrities, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi and social media star Ashraful Alom aka Hero Alom flew out to Dubai for the store's inauguration at Arav's invitation.
The event caused a stir back home as just prior to it, police revealed that Arav was none other than Rabiul Islam, a fugitive charged with the 2018 murder of police officer Mamun Imran Khan. He took the alias Arav Khan and travelled to Dubai on an Indian passport.
Arav and Rabiul are not his only aliases either as he has gone by various other names at different points. His father came from humble means and worked at a hotel in Dhaka.
Arav has gone on to make a fortune, but the source of his wealth is dubious.
Police in Kotalipara have as many as nine arrest warrants for Arav, and the number of cases against him is even higher.