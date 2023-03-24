Interpol issues red notice for murder suspect Arav Khan

The Interpol has issued a red notice for Robiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive suspect in the murder of a police officer, in line with Bangladesh's request.

The notice was up on the Interpol website on Friday.

A red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. It is based on an arrest warrant or court order issued by the judicial authorities in the requesting country.

Police in Dhaka wrote to Interpol seeking a red notice on Arav last week and said it would take a few days to be issued.

Bangladesh is seeking Interpol's assistance to apprehend 48 of its nationals, with Arav being the last addition to the list. The Interpol website, however, refers to him as Rabiul Islam and mentions Bagerhat as his place of birth.