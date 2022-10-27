Bookworm Bangladesh to vacate its home of three decades

Amina Rahman, managing director of the bookstore, said they plan to find a new address for the outlet after Air Force's instructions to vacate the place.

"We tried our best to keep the shop but the tides of change are upon us," Bookworm announced on their social media page on Wednesday.

Frustrated readers shared their memories with the bookstore and urged them to relocate somewhere soon.

Describing it as 'upsetting news', journalist Syed Badrul Ahsan wrote, "This is a place from where I have collected many books. It was a pleasure to come here and go home with a bag full of books. I will miss it [the bookstore] very much.”

Another reader, Rushmila Khan, wrote, "There are many beautiful memories of adolescence from childhood on each shelf of Bookworm. I am devastated. I hope they come back soon.”

Bookworm’s Amina told bdnews24.com that the Air Force planned to build new facilities around this place. In September, it had issued a notice asking them to vacate the place.