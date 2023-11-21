Shahabuddin, Hasina pay homage to martyrs at ‘Shikha Anirban’

President Md Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid tribute to the martyrs of the Bangladesh Liberation War by placing wreaths at the Shikha Anirban or Eternal Flame in the Dhaka Cantonment area.
The president and prime minister paid their tributes to the martyrs to commemorate the Armed Forces Day on Tuesday.
President Shahabuddin paid his tribute to the martyred freedom fighters around 8 am. He was accompanied by the chiefs of the Armed Forces and other military personnel.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid her homage around 8:30 am.
Bangladesh observes Nov 21 as Armed Forces Day, signifying the day in 1971 when the army, the navy, and the air force launched a coordinated offensive against invading Pakistani forces.
Special prayers were offered at the mosques in all cantonments, naval bases and structures and air bases for the welfare of the country and further development of the Armed Forces.
Shahabuddin, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, and Hasina, also the defence minister, have issued separate messages marking the day.
A reception will be held to commemorate the day on behalf of the prime minister at Senakunja in the Cantonment at 4 pm.