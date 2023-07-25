Upheaval in Pallabi as woman 'dies by suicide’ during police raid

A woman's suicide in the middle of an anti-drug raid by police at a house in Dhaka's Pallabi area touched off clashes between law enforcers and residents.

As news of police strangling the woman to death spread during the raid on Monday night, angry locals confronted the lawmen, and a few police vehicles were vandalised.

Police maintained that the woman took her own life. But the woman's family hit back by accusing the police of 'instigating' the suicide.

The Mirpur Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said it would investigate the incident. Police also said the dead woman, identified as Baishakhi Begum, and her mother, Lovely Begum, sold drugs.