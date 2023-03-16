Shakib ignored confirmation that Arav Khan is a fugitive murder suspect: police 

Police say Shakib Al Hasan was well aware Arav Khan’s actual name is Rabiul Islam, and that he was a fugitive suspect in the murder of an inspector.

Still, the cricketer travelled to Dubai to join the inauguration of Arav Jewellers, his business.

Shakib was among several celebrities who were invited to the opening of the jewellery shop, and the law enforcers informed all of them about the charges against Arav, said Harunor Rashid, an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.